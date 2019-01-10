Lime e-scooters hadn't even been in Dunedin for one day before someone attempted to ride one down the world's steepest street, Baldwin St.

Footage of the attempt shows the young man slowly but steadily creep his way down the street, falling off for a short moment before getting back on the scooter.

He had to evade other members of the public walking up the tourist hotspot but made it down in one piece.

Earlier today a fleet of 300 e-scooters launched in the southern city. Many locals took the opportunity to ride them, including businessmen in suits.

The young man joins a number of daredevils who have pulled off special feats on the steep slope of Baldwin St.

In 2017, New Zealand mountain biker Wyn Masters was filmed performing various wheelies down the famous street while onlookers cheered him on.

In 2010, motorcycle stuntman Ian Soanes wheelied his way down Baldwin St in front of a crowd numbering around 3000.

However, Baldwin St is not to be underestimated. In 2001 student Ana North, 19, lost her life after sliding down the street in a wheelie-bin. She died instantly when the wheelie-bin she and a friend were in smashed into a parked trailer around 2.30am.

The friend, Lindsay Peter Roxburgh, originally from Pukekohe, was taken to Dunedin Hospital with serious head injuries.

Baldwin St is the steepest public street in the world - with a 38-degree gradient it is featured in the Guinness Book of Records, and is a tourist attraction.