One person was trapped in a car that crashed into a Wellington retirement home.

The passenger was trapped by debris after the car crashed into a building at Village at the Park, a Fire and Emergency shift manager said.

A police spokeswoman initially said one person was trapped in the car and was assessed as being in a serious condition. There are no reports of other injuries.

Police were called to the scene just before 1.30pm. The car occupant has now been freed.

An employee at Village at the Park would not comment as the incident was ongoing.

