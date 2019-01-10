A couple aged in their 60s are waiting to be airlifted from Aoraki/Mt Cook after falling and becoming severely exhausted during a hike.

The couple set off an alert from a personal locator beacon about 2pm yesterday after bad weather and severe exhaustion meant they could not get themselves to safety.

But - due to bad weather - a rescue helicopter was not able to reach the pair and instead dropped a four-man cliff rescue team lower down on the mountain, Rescue Co-ordination Centre NZ manager Kevin Banaghan said.

The team climbed up from Caroline Hutt to Ball Pass where "they found the couple mentally and physically exhausted, having experienced a few falls".

"The decision was made to spend the night in the lee of the Ball Pass," Banaghan said.

A helicopter was now on standby in Aoraki/Mt Cook village waiting for a gap in the weather to try and reach the couple.

The cliff rescue team may also try to move the couple down to Caroline Hut if conditions allow.

David Dittmer, who is in charge of Department of Conservation rescue operations in Aoraki/Mt Cook National Park, reminded hikers to ensure they had the right safety gear and experience before setting off on big mountains.

"In this case, weather conditions got the better of this couple, and they realised they could not get out without putting themselves at greater risk," he said.

"Thanks to the PLB alert, RCCNZ were able to let us know this couple was in difficulty, and we quickly sent a team to reach them yesterday."