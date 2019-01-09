A 122,000-tonne cruise ship had to alter its course at the last minute to avoid running over a tiny boat with four people on board in the Tauranga Harbour entrance.

Bay of Plenty harbourmaster Peter Buell estimated the 317.2-metre Celebrity Solstice came within less than 5m of hitting the inflatable vessel, which he estimated at 3.5-4m long.

Buell said the incident would have given the people on board the inflatable, which appeared to have suffered engine failure, "the fright of their life".

Video of the incident, which happened on the evening of December 14, was posted to the Bay of Plenty Regional Council's Facebook page yesterday as a reminder to recreational boaties of the rules requiring them to stay out of the way of ships coming in and out of the Port of Tauranga.

In the clip, the cruise ship bears down on the incapacitated inflatable, narrowly passing alongside it as it bobs over the ship's bow wave.

Two other boats zoom in to help, one of which of them tows the inflatable out of harm's way.

Buell said the boat had been directly in the path of the cruise ship but the ship was able to alter to its course just in time and avert a tragedy.

"Thankfully, there was enough room for the ship to make a small alteration to its course ... and avoid running it over. It could have been much worse."

Buell, who has been harbourmaster since 2014, said the incident was the second worst he had ever seen - behind a collision between a boat and a yacht last year - and had sparked reports by his office, the Port of Tauranga and Maritime New Zealand.

He understood that no one from the inflatable had been spoken to. As far as he knew, they did not have a radio on board to call for help.

Buell said there were other incidents this summer of boats being too close to container or cruise ships.

Boaties were allowed to fish in the shipping channel but had to get out of the way before ships came through, he said.

Vessels needed to keep clear 50m to each side of a ship and 500m ahead, the equivalent of two container ship lengths to the side and three and a half rugby fields in front.

Boaties needed to check the shipping schedule - available on the Port of Tauranga website - in advance and monitor marine radio channel one for the Coastguard's 15-minute warnings of shipping movements.

They should also check their equipment in advance, and leave enough times to move out the way if any equipment failed - for example, to paddle out of the channel if the motor failed.