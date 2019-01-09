A young girl is in a serious condition following an incident at Stanmore Bay Pool and Leisure Centre in Whangaparaoa.

Auckland Council spokesman Garth Dawson said at about 2.30pm today the girl was noticed unresponsive in the pool by lifeguards.

"Pool staff acted quickly, pulling her out of the water and performing resuscitation. She came to and was in a responsive condition," the leisure operations manager said.

"The girl was then taken to hospital by ambulance and is expected to make a full recovery."

A St John spokeswoman said she was taken to North Shore Hospital.

Dawson said these types of incidents are always distressing for staff and members of the public.

"As a result we have temporarily closed the aquatic part of the Stanmore Bay Leisure Centre for the rest of the day. Staff are also being provided with support," he said.

The leisure centre posted on Facebook, stating that due to an emergency situation, the pools, sauna and splashpad are closed for the rest of the day.

"We apologise for the inconvenience and will advise any change. Thank you for your understanding," it wrote.

Stanmore Bay Pool and Leisure Centre is located on the Hibiscus Coast, about 40 minutes from Auckland.