Overheated Kiwis are furiously scouring Trade Me for ways to cool down as many parts of the country remain drenched in sunshine.

In just the past week there have been 74,000 searches on the site for pools as New Zealanders try to stay cool - up 46 per cent on the week before, Trade Me spokeswoman Millie Silvester said.

"Yesterday alone we saw 13,000 searches for pools.

"In the last week there were 17,700 searches for air conditioners, which was up 117 per cent compared to the week before, and 20,400 searches for fans which is up 85 per cent.

"Kiwis of all ages will be running around the garden sprinkler to cool off with searches for sprinklers up 104 per cent on the week before last."

Silvester said there was currently more than 1400 swimming and paddling pools listed on the site.