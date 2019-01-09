The family of missing Fairlie man Ross Butters are struggling with having no answers, but are hoping for a positive outcome.

Ross Butters, 35, was last seen in Fairlie on New Years Eve. He has not been seen or heard from in the nine days since.

Brother Grant Butters spoke with the Herald and said the family and police have serious concerns for his wellbeing.

"The family is very distressed obviously, and we struggle with having no answers and no clues," he said.

Advertisement

"The community and the police have been fantastic and all our friends and relatives have been amazing, the amount of offers of help have been absolutely overwhelming.

"Like everybody, we just hope for a positive outcome."

Butters said his brother is suffering from depression and he believes he has gone "off the grid".

"He is obviously going through a bit of a rough patch and fallen into a big black hole. He probably can't see a way out and might just be taking some time out," he said.

"This sprung up on us and we weren't really expecting it. He has never received any treatment for mental health issues, but he certainly needs some help now."

If you see Ross Butters or have any information regarding his whereabouts, please call 111. Photo / Supplied

Butters said his brother is known to go walkabout for a day or two, but he has always been in touch with somebody.

"For him to disappear for this period of time, with absolutely no contact with anybody, is very unusual. He has always spoken to mum or been in contact with mates," he said.

"We have contacted every single person we can think of and no one has seen or heard from him."

Butters said he and his brother grew up in the Fairlie area and he had been searching any known areas.

"I have been driving around searching places that I can guess that he might be parked up at, but obviously we have had no joy," he said.

"That is why the general public is going to be the best tool. I think someone will just stumble upon him or the vehicle."

Other family would be joining the search in Fairlie today, Butters said, including his mother who lives in Perth.

Ross Butters is thought to be driving a burgundy-coloured Toyota Hilux, registration XE6018.

Family have reported that his cell phone was polling off the Mount Michael tower on Monday, which is located approximately 8km from Fairlie.

If you see him or have any information regarding Ross Butters whereabouts, please call 111.