A security guard has been injured in an alleged attack while working at a Sticky Fingers gig on Saturday night.

The Red Badge Security employee was at the Church Road Winery venue when several people tried to get into the concert for free.

Things escalated when security approached the offenders.

The victim's daughter took to social media to share her disgust.

"Not very impressed with the drop kicks who decided to jump the fence to try get into Sticky Fingers gig for free ... When you were approached by security you decided to pick a fight with them ..."

"It makes me so angry, more so because one of those guards is my Dad ... because of the injuries sustained he now has to take a week off work. He has concussion, four open wounds, broken ribs and a lot of bruises."

Red Badge Group CEO Andy Gollings said he believed this "incident and the injuries do not appear to be to the extent" as described on the Facebook post, which has since been taken down.

"This individual received training appropriate to his role and support appropriate to the situation."

A Hawke's Bay District Health Board spokeswoman said the man had been discharged from hospital.

A police spokeswoman said they could find no record of the incident.

The security guard and his daughter declined to comment when approached by Hawke's Bay Today.