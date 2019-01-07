The SPCA is calling for a ban on pest control poison 1080 over concerns about animal welfare.

In a statement issued this week, the charity said it was "deeply concerned" over the use of 1080, and the use of poisons to kill animals due to the level of suffering they caused.

Sodium fluoroacetate, more commonly known as 1080, is a poison, mixed into baits, and used to control the numbers of a range of mammalian species, particularly possums and rats.

The SPCA called for a greater emphasis on finding ways for species that could not be completely removed to co-exist with native birds, and for finding more humane methods of pest control.

While it did not regard the lives of one species over another, the SPCA recognised there was a concern regarding "the impact of so-called 'pest' animals".

"Sometimes it is necessary to capture certain animals or manage populations of species for various reasons, including biodiversity, conservation and sustainability.

"In these instances, methods that are proven to be humane and effective should be used.

"The welfare of all animals should be viewed equally, and people should recognise that they deserve protection from suffering pain or distress, regardless of the species or where they came from."

Possums are one of the target species in 1080 operations. Photo / File

Forest & Bird chief executive Kevin Hague said the SPCA's position was "very disappointing".

"It shows several fundamental errors of fact and logic. Forest & Bird will seek a meeting to address these."

The SPCA's statement comes after 2018 saw anti-1080 sentiment ramp up.

DoC rangers were on the receiving end of death threats, and in September protesters laid the carcasses of native birds on the steps of Parliament in protest of 1080 drops.

The protesters claimed the birds, including two kererū, two weka and a red-billed gull were killed by 1080 poisoning.

However, official autopsy reports found two of the birds had been killed by vehicles, two were likely to have flown into windows, one was too decomposed to tell the cause of death, and an adult male weka had been shot, most likely with a .22 rifle.

In December the Environmental Protection Agency released its annual report into the aerial use of 1080 during 2017, stating it believed the current rules around 1080 "keep people and the environment safe".

"1080 remains one of the most strictly controlled hazardous substances in New Zealand and is a critical tool in the ongoing fight to protect our native birds from introduced predators – possums, rodents (rats and mice) and stoats," hazardous substances group general manager Dr Fiona Thomson-Carter said.