A rescue boat has been deployed in the search for an overdue fisherman in the Hokianga Harbour.

Police received reports of an overdue fisherman near Kohukohu around 5.15pm this evening, after the 65-year-old man was due back at midday.

A spokesman said the fisherman's failure to return on time was reported by a friend.

His boat has since been sighted offshore, approximately 150 metres off at Motukaraka Point.

Advertisement

"It is yet to be confirmed that the fisherman is in the boat. A rescue boat is being put in to the water," the police spokesman said.

A Coastguard spokeswoman said a Hokianga rescue boat and the Coastguard Northland air patrol were involved in the search.