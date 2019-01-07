A 21-year-old man killed in a motorcycle crash in Milford yesterday was a former Gloriavale member who leaves behind a wife and three children.

Jeremy Max, formerly Jeremy Love, died when he crashed a motorbike on Macaulay Rd in South Canterbury about 5pm yesterday. The crash took place near the farm where he lived and worked.

The death has been referred to the Coroner and police are yet to officially release his name.

According to a Givealittle page set up for his family, Jeremy Max is survived by his wife Zoe, formerly known as Worthy Love, a four-year-old son, a 22-month-old daughter and a 17-week-old baby who was born prematurely.

The page describes how Zoe was "with him at the end, comforting him".

The couple are said to have grown up in the Gloriavale religious community and married in their late teens.

They left the community with their son in 2016, wanting to start a new life together on the outside in South Canterbury. Since then they have had two more children.

The Givealittle page was set up by friends of the couple, Graham and Liz Gregory, who are part of group of supporters who helped them transition into life after Gloriavale.

"Jeremy was an outgoing, active, fun-loving young man. He enjoyed hunting, rugby and hanging with his mates," they wrote on the page.

"He loved his children dearly and had just taught their 4-year-old son how to ride his bike on two wheels.

"The family had many plans for the future and they are devastated at the loss."

The page explains how former Gloriavale members are excommunicated and estranged from their families.

"This will make the grieving process very difficult.

"Families in Gloriavale hold all their worldly possessions in common, so it's possible there will be little financial assistance offered from that direction," it says.

"Zoe and Jeremy's family who live on the outside, along with friends and church members will be mourning his loss and we want to enable Zoe to have financial freedom to bring up her beautiful children."

The page, which was set up today, has currently raised $720.

Go to Givealittle to donate.