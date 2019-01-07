A serious crash involving a caravan has closed State Highway 1 near Wellsford.

A woman was seriously injured and is being airlifted to hospital, police said.

Three other people have been taken by ambulance to North Shore Hospital, one in a moderate condition and two with minor injuries.

The incident happened shortly after 1pm between Wellsford and Warkworth, near Wayby Valley Rd.

Advertisement

Part of State Highway 1 is closed and motorists are being asked to avoid the area if possible, or use State Highway 16 as an alternative route.

A St John spokeswoman said two ambulances and a helicopter had been sent to the scene.

The NZ Transport Agency said SH1 is closed between Wayby Valley Rd and Kaipara Flats Rd.

A queue is forming in Dome Valley as traffic is at a stand still after a serious crash near Wellsford. Photo / Facebook

"Detour routes are being set up and traffic at the crash scene is being directed by emergency services. Please consider using SH16 and expect delays," it wrote.

Northbound commuters have reported traffic is at a standstill through the Dome Valley, and the queue is quickly growing.