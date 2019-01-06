Police have now charged a man with presenting a firearm at the Eagle police helicopter, which sparked an armed offenders squad callout to a West Auckland property.

Cordons were put in place at the scene in Red Hills Rd in Taupaki after police received a phone call from a resident about 1.20am this morning saying he'd heard a gunshot.

Inspector Kerry Watson said police arrived shortly afterwards, and at the peak of the operation 50 staff members were involved.

Watson said it was difficult getting into the property as it was very dark and there was a level of risk due to firearms being reported.

Advertisement

"We were then able to make contact with the suspect and called him out of the address. He was compliant."

The police Eagle helicopter also responded but reported seeing a person at a nearby property pointing a firearm at the aircraft.

About 6am police made contact with the alleged offender, who was taken into custody and assisted police with enquiries.

"We've now cleared that address and taken three people away," Watson told media.

"One of those persons is a person of interest and we're now interviewing that male."

Police had completed a screen examination at the address and cordons have since been lifted.

The 43-year-old man has been charged in relation to presenting a firearm

The man would be appearing in court at a later date, which was yet to be set.