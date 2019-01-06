Police hunting a weapon-wielding burglar want to identify a man they believe could be connected to a terrifying incident.

On January 5 a man broke into a home in Milford on Auckland's North Shore.

The residents were home at the time and the man confronted them.

The man is believed to have been armed with a weapon at the time.

"Police believe this male can assist our enquiries and need your assistance to identify him," said Detective Sergeant Nick Poland.

If you know this man contact Detective Sergeant Poland on 021 191 4434 or email NPW218@police.govt.nz.