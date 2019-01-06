The Armed Offenders Squad are responding to an armed incident in West Auckland after reports of a person aiming a firearm at the police helicopter.

Cordons are in place at the scene on Red Hills Rd in Taupaki and police are asking motorists to avoid travelling through the area.

Inspector Kerry Watson told Newshub police were responding to a specific property in rural West Auckland when a person from a neighbouring property reportedly presented a firearm at the police helicopter.

"We were focused on that address… however the police helicopter, whilst flying overhead, saw an individual from a different address come out and present a firearm at the helicopter."

The Herald understands there has been a police presence at a property on the street since 1am.

More to come.