A person has died in Christchurch Hospital this evening after they originally fell into water in rural Ashburton.

A police spokeswoman told Stuff emergency services were called to the incident around 5.20pm.

The person was found unresponsive in a body of water, the spokeswoman said.

The rescue helicopter was tasked to the incident and flew the person to Christchurch Hospital where they later died.

The spokeswoman said police were making enquiries into the death but at present, there was nothing to suggest it was suspicious, Stuff reports.