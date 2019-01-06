Northland emergency services, including the Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter, are attending a gas bottle explosion incident this evening.

A police spokeswoman said emergency services were notified of the incident in the Mangonui-Taupo Bay area around 6.30pm.

She said there had been reports of a gas bottle exploding and one person looks to have sustained injuries.

A St John spokeswoman said an ambulance and the rescue helicopter are both on the scene but the spokeswoman was unsure at the extent of the person's injuries.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand had been on the scene, a spokesman said, but only to offer medical assistance to St John.