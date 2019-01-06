MP Hamish Walker has capped off an eventful week by marrying his soulmate at a ceremony in the deep south this weekend.

The 33-year-old MP for Clutha-Southland married partner Penny Tipu, a clinical psychologist, in front of family and friends at Kaka Point - just south of Balclutha - yesterday.

He shared a photograph of himself and his new wife that shows them minutes after saying their vows.

They are seen walking down the aisle together with their hands clasped and with huge smiles on their faces as they are showered with colourful confetti.

Walker accompanied the photo with a few simple but meaningful words: "Marrying my best friend and soulmate.''

It is understood up to 15 National MPs attended their wedding yesterday, held at the special events centre at The Port Molyneux School.

A woman who was there commented about the day, saying: "Thank you both for an absolutely beautiful day. You two were out of this world stunning!"

Walker, who has Scottish roots, is pictured wearing a kilt.

His 28-year-old bride is wearing a silky white sleeveless A-line dress.

Their wedding day yesterday comes after Walker helped talk a distressed man off a ledge at the top of the Lake Hawea dam on New Year's Day.

The couple had been out walking when they spotted the man.

As Tipu was on the phone to authorities, her now husband walked over towards the man to talk to him - helping him to safety.