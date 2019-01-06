A young woman has been injured in a fall at a waterfall south of Auckland this afternoon.

The victim, in her 20s, was swimming at the spot, in Ramarama, when the incident happened after 1pm.

Emergency services were called to the scene about 1.20pm.

​

Advertisement

A St John spokeswoman confirmed the victim suffered moderate trauma injuries and was airlifted to Middlemore Hospital, South Auckland, for treatment.

The Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter team was called in to winch the woman from the scene.