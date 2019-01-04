Motorists and pedestrians have been warned to avoid a major Auckland intersection after a tree came down and blocked traffic.

In a media release about 7pm police said the tree had fallen at the intersection of Nelson and Victoria streets.

Work is in progress to clear the blocked road. Photo / Jason Oxenham

Auckland Council staff were working to remove the tree and this could take some time, police said.

"Motorists and pedestrians are asked to avoid the area."

Metservice meteorologist Ravi Kandela said winds in Auckland were around 38km/h to 50km/h this evening, which was "nothing outstanding".

"You will feel it and it's fresh, but there will be other reasons for that tree to come down."

Winds would die down this evening and the city could expect only light winds tomorrow, Kandela said.