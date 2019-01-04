Two scuba divers have been rescued from a sticky situation at Omaha Beach after being separated from their boat in the water.

The divers were brought into shore by lifeguards from Omaha Beach shortly after 3pm.

Surf Life Saving Northern Region spokesman Ron Murray confirmed lifeguards were involved in the rescue.

"A couple of scuba divers were in the water and got separated from their boat," he said.

"It became apparent to some of their friends or the public that they needed assistance."

Murray said police sent the Eagle helicopter into the air above the water, from which officers dropped an inflatable device which the divers could hold on to.

Lifeguards sent out an IRB to haul the divers into shore.

The divers had been in a spot of bother for around an hour before the rescue, Murray believed.