A young woman from Taranaki has officially claimed Wednesday's $22.3 million Lotto Powerball jackpot.

While the woman wished to remain anonymous, she has revealed several details about how she discovered the win, and how she will spend it.

"The first thing I want to buy is a house for my brother and I also want to share it with family," she said.

She realised she was holding onto a multi-million dollar ticket while at home watching a movie.

"I was tucked up in bed early on Wednesday night watching a movie on my laptop, when all of a sudden a family member rushed into my bedroom," said the woman.

With the news of the local win spreading like wildlife, the family member knew the woman had recently bought a Lotto ticket and urged her to check it.

"I grabbed my ticket off the dresser and handed it to him to check. He pulled up the results on MyLotto then glanced at the screen and said 'you're the winner!'

"I didn't believe him as he's a bit of a practical joker, so I replied 'Am I really?' That's when he said 'Nah – I haven't even checked the ticket yet'. He's always pulling my leg like that!" laughed the woman.

The family member then proceeded to check the ticket – and discovered that the woman was in fact Lotto's latest multi-millionaire.

The ticket was sold at the Inglewood Book Centre store, Inglewood, in Taranaki.

One ticket took away the life-changing prize - totalling a cool $22,333,333.

The prize is made up of $22m from Powerball's first division and $333,333 from first division.

Inglewood Book Centre shopkeeper, Lorraine Reeve, who sold the ticket had previously said they hoped the winner was someone from the region.

"It would be nice for it to be a local. At the moment there's a lot of tourists and visitors coming through," said Reeve.

"[It] took my breath away. It was really exciting; very, very exciting. Let's just say we didn't sleep much last night."

Reeve said customers had been talking about the win all morning, "and it's surprised a few people".

"They have come in checking their tickets and they didn't actually know we'd sold the winning one, so that's even quite exciting too."

Inglewood Community Board chairwoman Karen Moratti said, "Congratulations to David and Lorraine [Reeve] at the Inglewood Book Centre. It's wonderful that they had a big win there. They have had some wins before.

"Obviously we would love it to be that it's going to a local and I wish them all the very best with their big win.

"They might just go straight to Auckland, like some people do - try and keep it a little bit quiet, but in a small town that might not be so easy."