A man has been arrested in relation to the death of 22-year-old US citizen Lauren Biddle.

Biddle died at an address in Christchurch in October 2018.

Today police arrested a 37-year-old Christchurch man and charged him with two charges of supplying a Class B controlled drug, impedes rescue, perverting the course of justice and cultivating cannabis.

He is due to appear in the Christchurch District Court this afternoon.

Advertisement

Biddle was a promising American polo player who had been working in New Zealand.

Emergency services were initially called to the incident by a friend who was performing CPR on Biddle at Clifton Terrace in the suburb of Sumner.

At the time she was said to have died in mysterious circumstances.

The 22-year-old had been in New Zealand for just over a week. She had planned to stay in Clifton, working and playing polo, until March.

Lauren with her father Tommy Biddle in Millbrook, New York. Photo / Supplied

Her family was shocked by the death of their "vibrant, fun-loving" girl and her father Tommy said she did not take drugs.

Tommy Biddle Sr had told the Herald on Sunday he was struggling to come to terms with his daughter's death.

"We're all having our moments every day," he said in October last year.

"We'll never get over it but we're trying to move forward, and figure out ways to cope with it."

Lauren also had a 29-year-old stepbrother and a 13-year-old sister.

Polo was all-consuming for the Biddles, Tommy said, and Lauren was a fourth-generation player.

Tommy plays the game professionally in the States and Lauren's mother plays alongside her work with horses in Florida.

Lauren had travelled to New Zealand from Australia - her second trip to Aotearoa - and had been playing across the ditch for around three weeks prior to her arrival here.

Lauren was not only an accomplished polo player, but was also into show jumping and equestrian.

"She was an amazing rider," Tommy Biddle said.