Police are locked in a standoff with a man on the roof of a residential property in Auckland.

The incident is believed to have resulted from a police pursuit in the area.

Officers are currently at the scene in Mangere Bridge and are trying to talk to the person on the roof, who also appears to be talking on a cellphone.

Residents say armed police and officers with dogs are on the scene and the area is cordoned off.

A neighbour near the standoff reported seeing the police Eagle helicopter circling above and said armed police were present.

"Looking at the guy on top of the roof, on his phone!!" the resident said.

Another resident said they had heard a police chase in the nearby suburb of Airport Oaks.