An armed man who has been on top of pipes at the entrance of Wellington's Terrace Tunnel for seven hours has cut himself and is demanding to talk to his partner.

The man climbed onto the pipes after crashing head-on into another car while driving the wrong way into oncoming traffic on State Highway 1 around midday.

Police closed the tunnel following the incident and have been trying to get him to climb down all afternoon.

The man has refused food and water and Wellington District Commander Inspector Chris Bensemann said he could remain on top of the pipes all night.

"I think this is very much a game of patience, where we have to wait for him to come down," Bensemann said.

"There is a possibility that we will be dealing with him right throughout the evening."

The man is currently pacing back and forth along the pipe. Photo / Katrina Bennett

Bensemann said the man is carrying a knife which he has used to slash his forearms. Splatterings of blood can be seen on the pipe.

Bensemann said the pipes were 1-metre in width and 12-metres long, making it "unrealistic" for police to engage with the man.

"He has been difficult to talk to. He is agitated, his energy levels reduced throughout the afternoon in the heat of the day," Bensemann said.

"He is making requests to speak to his partner and we're trying to work through those requests."

Bensemann said police were determined to resolve the issue without "anyone being hurt".

Police immediately closed the tunnel following the incident and said earlier today they were unable to comment on when it will be reopened.

They have organised four double-decker buses to park underneath the man, reducing the drop space between him and the ground.

A couple driving south through the tunnel were about four cars behind the collision.

Wellington District Commander Inspector Chris Bensemann speaks to media. Photo / Katrina Bennett

"As we got closer we realised that the car that basically caused the crash was coming north in the southbound lane," said the woman, who did not want her name published.

"We were like 'oh my God', it looked really bad."

The woman got her phone out and called 111 and was on the phone to police when the driver of the car believed to have caused the crash got out.

"My partner saw him get out of his car and stumble around, he was totally out of it … he was probably badly injured too, it's a massive crash.

"He was bleeding and stumbling around and we were about to stop and help but then he pulled a massive knife out."

The NZ Transport Agency have advised southbound traffic to use the Terrace off-ramp onto The Terrace, followed by Ghuznee St, Victoria St, then Vivian St.

For Northbound traffic, they are asked to use Willis St onto Ghuznee St, The Terrace onto Everton Tce, then to the Clifton on-ramp.