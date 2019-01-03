Shocked detectives investigating the serious injuries sustained by a three-week-old baby boy in Tauranga have confirmed the injuries were not the result of an accident.

An investigation has been underway since the incident at Welcome Bay, Tauranga, on December 30, where the baby boy suffered serious injuries.

Police were notified after the baby was taken to Tauranga Hospital. He was then flown to Starship Hospital in Auckland.

Detective Senior Sergeant Greg Turner said the boy remained on life support but was improving.

"Police are yet to fully determine the circumstances surrounding the boy's injuries but we can confirm they are non-accidental.

"The extent of the injuries have shocked the inquiry team and our hearts go out to this child.

"We want to assure the public that police are working extremely hard to find who is responsible and hold them to account."

Turner said a dedicated team of 13 investigators remained focused on bringing the matter to a conclusion "and they have been working around the clock to do so".

"We're asking anyone who has any information, including any member of the family or wider community, to please contact Tauranga police on 07 577 4300."

A further update will be provided once it becomes available.