The death of a young man on Matakana Island is now being treated as a homicide.

Emergency services were called to the area, in the Western Bay of Plenty, about 1.06pm yesterday. Police said there had been "an incident'' and a sudden death as a result.

A 22-year-old man was later identified as the victim.

Police said tonight that results from a post-mortem examination had led to officers upgrading their investigations to that of a homicide situation.

Advertisement

Acting detective senior sergeant Craig Rawlinson, of Tauranga Police, said: "Police will not be releasing cause of death at this time.''

Authorities have also made an appeal to anyone who was at a temporary camping ground on Matakana Point Road on New Year's Eve and yesterday to contact police immediately.

The victim's name will be released once all family members have been told, Rawlinson said.

Anyone with information can contact Tauranga Police on: (07) 577 4300 or Crimestoppers Anonymous: 0800 555 111.