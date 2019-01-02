Most Kiwis try to get away for a few days to a rented bach or hotel room during the summer, but this is nothing compared to how the rich and famous live it up during the holidays.

They don't need to rent rooms. Instead, they can afford to buy entire islands all for themselves, or purchase stunning Auckland and Waiheke Island mansions with views that make you feel like you are on holiday year round.

Take a look at some of the most stunning and interesting properties on sale this summer.

Northland's Motukawaiti Island

Advertisement

It can be hard to find a spare room in the Bay of Islands during the busy summer season - yet that wouldn't be a problem anymore once you bought Motukawaiti Island, just north of the Bay of Islands.

Motukawaiti Island - the only privately owned island in the Cavalli Islands in Northland - could be yours for around $16m. Photo / Supplied

Also known as Step Island, it is the only privately-owned island in the Cavalli Islands group.

Yet the privacy and luxury of taking a spa bath, while overlooking your own beach comes at a cost.

The island's Chinese owners late last year were reportedly asking $16 million for the island.

For that price, you'll get the 37.9ha island along with its private beach, lodge, small cottage, outdoor spa and boat jetty.

Waiheke Island's Te Rere Cove estate

If you want glamorous island living a bit closer to the Big Smoke, then Waiheke Island's Te Rere Cove vineyard and mansion may be more to your tastes.

The Te Rere Cover mansion on Waiheke Island owned by David Parkinson. Photo / Dean Purcell

Recently valued at $24m, the 13.9ha property at 205 and 205a Church Bay Rd was developed by businessman David Parkinson and wife Dee Crawford and includes its own vineyard.

The 1800sq m home also comes with a six-car garage, $40,000 mosaic floor in the shower, wine cellar capable of holding more than 1000 bottles and helipad outside.

The indoor pool boasts its own theatre and projector for screening television and Netflix movies. Photo / Brett Phibbs

The large indoor swimming pool even includes a home theatre and projector so you can watch movies while floating on air beds.

$24m Remuera mansion

To get summer views over Auckland's harbour without stepping foot outside your own infinity pool, then a huge 5109sq m Remuera property now up for sale could be the one for you.

This Garden Rd Remuera mansion has a council valuation of more than $24m. Photo / Supplied

Coming with a master bedroom ensuite and walk-in wardrobe that is bigger than most bedrooms in other houses, the three-storey 6 Garden Rd home has a council valuation of $24.5m.

Should you have the cash to afford that, then you'll get a four-car garage, tennis court and full-sized billiards room encased in oak panelling in return.

But you may need to be quick, there has been strong interest in the home, according to marketing agent Michael Boulgaris.

Mark Ellis' former Waiheke home

If you want to buy a home with a celebrity connection, then you could take a look at the luxury Waiheke mansion built by former All Black Marc Ellis, which is now back on the market.

Marc Ellis' former property on Waiheke is up for sale. Photo / Supplied

Ellis bought the land at 13 Alan Murray Lane in 2013 for $1.65m before then building the expansive home.

He and his ex-wife Agustina Mon later sold it to Auckland property tycoon Ted Manson for $8.2m in 2016 after their marriage ended.

Now Manson has put the four-bedroom, four-bathroom property back up for sale after redecorating it and adding a helicopter pad.

Some of the spectacular views on offer from Marc Ellis' former Waiheke Island home. Photo / Supplied

Marketing agent Boulgaris recently told the Herald, the home was "impeccable" and had "all the bells and whistles".

"It's actually one of the nicest properties I've ever witnessed," he said.

AC/DC rocker's Tauranga home

If you're more a fan of music royalty, then you might want to instead check out the Tauranga waterfront mansion of AC/DC band member Phil Rudd.

AC/DC's Phil Rudd in his home's man cave, which features rock memorabilia, framed photos and awards, a pool table and his drum kit. Photo / John Borren

The legendary band's Aussie-born drummer has lived in Tauranga since 1983 and for an asking price of $4.1m, you can now take over his six-bedroom pad.

Stretching across 586sq m, the home includes two kitchens, four living areas and a five-car garage, and has views over Mt Maunganui.

Your own private Waiheke Island beach

While Rudd's mansion relies on being in a gated community for privacy, for about the same price you could buy one of the most private addresses on Waiheke Island.

The modest-sized 279sq m home at 677 Orapiu Rd's major selling point is that it gives you access to your own stunning beach and private inlet.

Situated on 5.3995ha of land, it has a council valuation of $4.15m.

Beachfront Devonport home

For beachfront access within Auckland's city limits, then a Devonport "character cottage" that has been owned by the same family since it was built could be better suited to you.

The lawns of the cottage at 14 Arawa Ave not only front straight onto Cheltenham Beach but also offer some of the clearest views of Rangitoto Island.

The lawns of the cottage at 14 Arawa Ave not only front straight onto Cheltenham Beach but also offer some of the clearest views of Rangitoto Island. Photo / Nico Muller

Having been in the same family for generations, this is the first time the home with its "cherished views" and "heart-stopping beachfront position" has gone on sale, according to marketing agents Bayleys.

Remuera Penthouse

For ocean views and Auckland apartment living rolled into one, the more than $6m Remuera penthouse atop the St Marks development may be more your style.

The penthouse on the new St Marks development in Remuera, includes sweeping views over Waitemata Harbour. Photo / Supplied

Purchased by an American rich-lister couple who earlier planned to immigrate to Auckland, the penthouse has now gone up for sale without the family ever moving into it.

Inside the penthouse kitchen and lounge area. Photo / Supplied

It includes sweeping 180 degree views over Auckland harbour and Rangitoto Island, a designer French cook top - alone worth up to $100,000 - and even a separate ensuite for a nanny.