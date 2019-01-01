A dramatic water rescue overnight saw the safe return of a group of five adults and children.

The group were saved from the middle of Whangape Harbour, about 30km south of Ahipara in the Far North.

They were rescued by the volunteer fire brigade, who travelled down from Ahipara as the nearest helicopter was located in Auckland.

The brigade travelled out in an inflatable rescue boat after being unable to get assistance from Coastguard.

The shift manager for Auckland-Northland fire emergency said staff were cheering when they got the news.

He said all five who were rescued are in good health, with only one suffering minor injuries.