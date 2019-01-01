Motorists are being told to delay any travel on the Auckland Harbour Bridge after crashes in both directions early this evening.

Emergency services were called to the bridge about 5.20pm after a multiple car crash going southbound.

Photos show at least five vehicles were damaged.

That blocked two lanes and tow services were called in to clear the site.

Advertisement

​

"Congestion is building. Please delay your journey until all three lanes can be reopened,'' the NZ Transport Agency said.

The crash was cleared about 5.45pm, but motorists are being told to delay travel, if possible, or to consider an alternative route because of congestion.

Cars going south are delayed. Photo / Supplied

Minutes after that crash was cleared, the NZTA said another crash had occurred just before 6pm in one of the northbound lanes.

"[It] has blocked the left lane of three heading north on the Harbour Bridge. Expect delays northbound through St Mary's Bay,'' a statement said.