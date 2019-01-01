Tighter regulations on drones in New Zealand could be the fallout from a near collision with a police helicopter.

Inspector Jim Wilson addressed media this afternoon following the incident where the Eagle helicopter narrowly avoided a crash with a drone while flying over Auckland's Spaghetti Junction in the early hours of this morning.

Wilson, the acting district commander of Auckland City, said the actions of these people were dangerous, totally irresponsible and police will be investigating thoroughly.

He said tighter regulations on drones may be a result of the investigation, but it was too early days to tell at the moment.

Inspector Jim Wilson, Acting District Commander of Auckland City. Photo / NZPA David Rowland

"The incident from the early hours of this morning could have easily ended in tragedy for all and it is a timely reminder of the dangers of flying drones near other aircrafts," he said.

"It could have absolutely been a fatal collision and we are just really pleased that we got the outcome that we did and the helicopter was able to evade the drone."

Wilson said the drone came within 5-10 metres of the helicopter and the pilot had to veer away from that object.

He said it was too early to say if the action was deliberate, however, the Eagle helicopter was flying in the Central City area which is an exclusion zone for drones.

"I'm of the firm belief that the pilot potentially saved lives. If he hadn't of taken that evasive action, who knows what might have happened. It could have been catastrophic," Wilson said.

"Even a small drone has the potential to cause catastrophic damage to an aircraft. It would depend where it hit an aircraft, but it has the potential to cause fatalities."

Wilson said there was a pilot and two police staff on the aircraft at the time and were left shaken.

"Operations were temporarily suspended while staff were interviewed by criminal investigations staff and ongoing support will be offered to those staff," he said.

"They are resting up after an otherwise fairly traumatic night.

"The Eagle is now fully operational and there was no damage to the aircraft whatsoever."

Wilson said police would work alongside the Civil Aviation Authority to try and ascertain what happened.

He said he didn't know what happened to the drone after the incident, and wouldn't comment on whether police knew who owned it.

"It is immensely frustrating. We have magnificent young men and women flying up in the eagle helicopter and they are there to keep our community safe. For something like this to happen, which is quite unnecessary, is really concerning.

"I just ask for all drone operators to be really responsible in the areas in which they fly their drones and not to fly them near any commercial aircraft in the area."