Staff on board the Police Eagle helicopter narrowly avoided a crash with a drone while flying over Auckland's Spaghetti Junction in the early hours of this morning.

The chopper was flying over the motorway at just under 1400ft when the pilot spotted a drone about 10 metres away.

Inspector Jim Wilson, acting district commander for Auckland City, said the crew were forced to take "immediate evasive actions to avoid a serious collision".

READ MORE:

• Got a drone for Christmas? Read this - the rules are tougher than you think

• Whenuapai Air Force base warns locals after drone incidents twice close airspace

Advertisement

"The pilot and crew were left shaken after evasive action was taken."

Police suspended operations for the rest of the shift as a precautionary measure. The chopper was inspected and crew were interviewed by detectives.

"Our Police helicopter is responsible for saving lives and keeping our community safe," said Wilson.

"The actions of these people in flying a drone dangerously close to the Eagle helicopter is totally irresponsible and Police will investigate thoroughly.

"This could easily have ended in a tragedy and it is a worrying reminder of the dangers of flying drones near other aircraft."

Wilson said it is believed there were also two other unauthorised drones in the immediate vicinity and police are now working with the Civil Aviation Authority.

Normal operations have resumed this morning.

Wilson said the incident marks what was otherwise a mostly well-behaved New Year's Eve across the country.