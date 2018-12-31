Happy New Year New Zealand.

Bleary-eyed Aucklanders waking early after a night of celebration were treated to a blazing sunrise. However, much of the country is in for a cloudy or drizzly day, with Nelson looking to be the only bright spot.

While emergency services are still gathering reports on how the country saw in the end of 2018 and the start of 2019, there don't appear to have been major outbursts of disorder.

Fire and Emergency NZ in central and southern areas said the night had mostly been fairly quiet, although in the north crews were busy.

A fatal house fire occurred in Waimamaku, Northland, at around midnight.

A person was killed and two others were injured by a car crash at Colville on the Coromandel.

And a man was flown to Middlemore Hospital after suffering burns at a bonfire on the Coromandel.