One person has died after a car plummeted 10m down a bank in Coromandel.

Senior Sergeant Matt Cranshaw of Waikato Police said emergency services were called to the Otautu Bay Farm Camp on Port Jackson Rd at 11.17pm.

The driver of the car was unconscious and a child was in a critical condition. He did not have information about injuries suffered by other passengers.

He said one person had died at the scene.

As of 12.30 fire, ambulance and police personnel were at the scene, and two rescue helicopters were on their way.