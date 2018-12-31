A person has been critically injured in a car crash in South Taranaki tonight.

Emergency crews were called out to a road in the town of Waverley just before 9pm.

A police spokeswoman said a vehicle had crashed into a bank and that one person - whose gender and age are not yet known - was in a critical condition.

No other vehicles were involved in the incident.

Police said the victim has been airlifted to hospital for treatment.

The serious crash unit is investigating the circumstances of the crash.