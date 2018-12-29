A donkey that was much loved by members of the Anglican Church in Morrinsville had to be put down on Christmas Day after being attacked by dogs.

Sweet, gentle and slightly sassy, Angel the donkey had earlier starred in the church's annual Christmas parade and nativity scene, owner and parish vicar Val Riches told Stuff.

She said Angel lived in a yard enclosed by high walls and a padlocked gate but that the dogs likely squeezed under the gate.

Angel had behaved perfectly during her role in the Christmas parade this year. Photo / St Matthews Anglican Church

She was then attacked sometime between Christmas Eve and the Christmas Day service, when Riches discovered her lying dying with her legs, backside and ears mauled.

The young donkey wouldn't drink water and when a local vet - who had been at the Christmas Day service - came to help, he recommended euthanising Angel as the kindest option.

She thought Angel's death was a concern for safety in the town.

Riches said Angel had behaved perfectly during her role in the Christmas parade and would happily let children pat her.