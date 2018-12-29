Wellington Police have revealed the 72-year-old woman charged with careless driving causing the death of a motorcyclist had been reported to police moments before the fatal crash this morning.

Addressing the media this afternoon, Detective Senior Sergeant Kevan Verry said a motorist not involved in the crash had noticed the driving of the 72-year-old in Johnsonville and called police around 3am today.

The woman concerned was travelling south the wrong way on the northbound lanes of State Highway 1, near Johnsonville.

"At 3am in the morning, traffic is very light. A motorist in another lane observed her and reported it to police very shortly before the accident happened," Verry said.

However, officer Verry noted the warning call was made "about simultaneously" with the crash itself, and did not give police time to intercept the woman.

In a statement earlier today, Wellington Police identified fatigue was a factor in the crash that killed a 25-year-old motorcyclist.

"In this incident, the driver originated from an area a large number of hours away from Wellington," Verry said.

Officer Verry said the 72-year-old was not nearing the end of her journey when the accident occurred, and was only "part of the way" through.

The 72-year-old charged was emotional following the accident, Verry said.

"This is a tragic incident. She's also very upset, she's had an accident that she'll remember," he said.

"She's not injured and didn't require medical treatment, but she's very upset."

Verry said the family of the deceased 25-year-old had also now been notified:

"He's a 25-year-old brother, sibling, son and to have a tragedy at this time of year is the ultimate pain and grief for a family."

The 72-year-old driver charged will appear in the Wellington District Court in the new year.