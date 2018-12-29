Rima Fernando Sikei was a talented rugby player, a mentor in his community, a hard worker, a loved son, brother and friend.

He lived to help people and planned to join the police.

But on December 7 that was all taken away from him when he was stabbed to death in Mt Roskill just a minute from home.

Today Sikei's brother Semisi has spoken in depth for the first time about his family's loss and heartache.

"He was my only brother," Semisi Sikei told the Herald on Sunday.

"He was a really nice person… he was really lovable, he always had a smile on his face."

A 32-year-old man has been charged with murdering Rima Sikei, 21, in Mt Roskill on December 7, 2018. Photo/ Supplied

Sikei, who turned 21 in September, was out with friends the night he died.

At about 11pm police were called to reports of an altercation on William Blofield Ave - just 500m from the Sikei family home.

"The story we have been told is that Rima was in the car with his friends and another car came up," Semisi Sikei said.

"The others got out of the car and started smashing up the car Rima was in.

"My brother and his friends jumped out and started to fight them off - but the other car had weapons.

"My brother tried to tell them to drop the weapons…"

During the fracas, which was witnessed by residents in the street, Sikei was stabbed.

He was found dead when police arrived soon after.

A 32-year-old man was charged with murdering Sikei.

He is also facing two charges of attempted murder after he allegedly injured two other people in the alleged attack.

Police will not comment on the specifics of the alleged murder as it is before the courts.

Funeral procession for Rima Sikei along Sandringham Rd heading towards the Wesley Community Centre in Mt Roskill. Photo / Jason Oxenham

The alleged killer has been granted name suppression until at least his next appearance in the High Court at Auckland on January 16.

Semisi Sikei said his police woke his parents at 2am to deliver the devastating news.

The friends his brother was with arrived at the house soon after to tell the family what they knew.

"Rima was in the wrong place at the wrong time," Semisi Sikei said.

"When we first found out we were so shocked - we didn't want to believe it.

"We didn't believe it until we saw the body."

Semisi Sikei said his brother and his mates did not know the men in the other car. It is understood they are gang affiliated. Sikei was not.

"He was not gang related at all - there's a lot of people out there that think he was, but he wasn't," his brother said.

"He was just a really lovely guy, everyone got along with him.

Rima Sikei was a promising rugby player who volunteered in his community and mentored troubled youths. He was allegedly murdered on December 7 in Mt Roskill. Photo / Eden Rugby Facebook

"He would have given his last $10 to help someone even if he needed it himself.

"He wasn't known to fight, but if anyone needed help he would always jump in - no matter what."

Sikei worked as a landscaper and in his spare time he would go to the centre and work with young people.

"After work he would go to the community centre and volunteer and mentor kids that were in trouble," Semisi Sikei explained.

"He really loved helping kids."

He also volunteered at Wesley Intermediate School - where he used to attend - mowing the lawns and tending the gardens through the work he did with Te Whangai Trust, a charitable trust providing work and life skills training.

The Sikei family planned to start a trust in his name "to keep his name alive around the community" and to make sure the young people he worked with were still supported.

"He was actually going to sign up to be a cop, that's how much he liked to help his community," said Semisi Sikei.

Hundreds gathered in Mt Roskill to farewell Rima Sikei on December 19. Photo / Supplied

"But he didn't get the chance…"

Sikei was also a promising rugby player and played for the Eden Rugby Club.

The club paid tribute to the slain 21-year-old on Facebook.

"Rima represented Eden Rugby at U20's and Premier Development levels and had a bright future ahead of him," the post said.

When Sikei's body was released by police his family brought him home, where he lay surrounded by his loved ones - including his parents, four sisters and extended family - for seven days.

His final funeral service was held at the Wesley Community Centre, where he was a regular volunteer, on December 19.

Hundreds of people attended the service, which began with Sikei's casket being carried along Sandringham Rd behind a brass band.

Mourners wore T-shirts emblazoned with images of his face and the date of his death.

The Sikei family plan to go to court on January 16 and face the man accused of murder.

"I think it will be pretty emotional," Semisi Sikei said.

"But we plan to go to every court hearing."

For now, the family are focused on getting through each day without Sikei.

Christmas was particularly hard.

"It didn't feel like Christmas," his brother said.

Rima Sikei turned 21 in September and wanted to join the police. Photo / Supplied

"It was just another day…. We didn't celebrate."

Sikei is survived by his parents Maryanne Marama and Selemaea, brother Semisi and sisters Venetia Rose Fauese, Toa Leka, Nancy Maria Sikei and Lesieli Mele Sikei.

"Rima will be forever missed as he was loved by so many people not jus tby his family and friends but the community of Wesley," his brother said.

Sikei's death was one of four alleged murders in Auckland in the same week.

British tourist Grace Millane was allegedly murdered by a man who dumped her body in the Waitakere Ranges on December 1 or 2 - the weekend of her 22nd birthday.

The man charged with her murder cannot be named due to a suppression order.

On December 10 a 34-year-old woman was fatally wounded at her Flat Bush home.

It is understood her young son was in the house when she was violently attacked.

Soon after, a 33-year-old farmer contacted police claiming he was responsible.

He was located, arrested and charged with murder.

Both the name of the victim and alleged murderer have also been suppressed.

On December 11 the body of Shannon Shelby Baker, 55, was found deceased at an address on Calgary St, Sandringham.

The death was initially treated as unexplained but was upgraded to homicide after the post mortem.

The investigation is ongoing and to date, no arrest has been made.