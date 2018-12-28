A fifth person has been charged by police investigating the alleged murder of Christchurch man Shayne Heappey earlier this month.

Heappey, 25, was dumped at Christchurch Hospital with serious injuries at about 11pm on Saturday, December 8.

He later died of his injuries, sparking a police homicide probe.

Matthew Winara Webber, a 29-year-old contractor from Christchurch, and a 31-year-old man with interim name suppression have already appeared in court charged with Heappey's murder.

Advertisement

A 50-year-old man, also with name suppression, was the first to appear in court over the death, charged with grievous bodily harm, while 26-year-old Leonie Sherie Cook faces charges of being party to wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and being an accessory after the fact to murder. She has also been charged with possession of methamphetamine for supply and possession of a firearm without a licence.

All four accused who have previously appeared in court will be back before judges early next year. Webber will appear at the High Court on February 7.

This morning at Christchurch District Court, a 45-year-old Christchurch man made a brief appearance via audio visual link from custody.

He is charged with causing grievous bodily harm to Heappey on December 8.

Given the seriousness of the charge, the case fell outside the jurisdiction of the two sitting two JPs (Justice of the Peace) in court this morning, and the man was remanded in custody to reappear on Monday.

Duty lawyer Richard Peters successfully applied for interim name suppression.