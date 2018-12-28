Missing 17-year-old Yerin An has been found safe and well.

Yesterday, police issued a search for the teenager after she had been walking the Te Araroa Trail and lost contact with her family.

She was last in contact with family on Thursday night, when she said she was in Whatawhata.

She had not been in contact since and police wanted to speak to her to ensure she was safe and well, a police spokesperson said earlier.

Advertisement

However, at midday today, police said the 17-year-old woman was located on the Te Araroa Trail safe and well.