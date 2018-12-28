Holidaymakers heading north of Auckland are facing delays as traffic crawls at snail's pace.

According to the NZ Transport Agency's Journey Planner, as of 1pm today it would take one hour and 44 minutes to travel to Wellsford from central Auckland on SH1, rather than the usual hour-long drive.

Road works in Puhoi are compounding the problem as the passing lane is closed to motorists.

Earlier today a crash involving a truck on Auckland's Southwestern Motorway caused long delays for traffic travelling in both directions.

