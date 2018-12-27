Police have charged two teenagers in relation to a stabbing outside an Ōtara pizza outlet last night.

Police were called at about 9.15pm on Wednesday to reports a woman had been stabbed multiple times following an alleged dispute on Bairds Rd.

The victim was taken to Middlemore Hospital in a serious condition.

Detective Inspector Tofilau Faa Vaaelua said police have since charged a 15-year-old female with wounding with intent. She is due to appear in the Manukau Youth Court on Thursday.

Advertisement

Police also charged a 17-year-old male with assault. He is due to appear in the Manukau Youth Court on January 3, 2019.

Faa Vaaelua said police believed the alleged offenders were known to the victim.

The victim was in a stable but serious condition on Thursday.