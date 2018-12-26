What caused the death of a man at a Takanini house last night remains unclear.

Counties Manukau Detective Senior Sergeant Karen Bright said police were continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death.

The man's death was still being treated as unexplained, she said.

Police were in the process of formally identifying the man and a post mortem was being carried out.

The scene investigation was continuing today.

Police were called to the house on Maru Rd about 8.40pm yesterday and a man was found dead.

A nearby resident last night said emergency services had closed off the road from the public.

She said there were dozens of police cars and ambulances on the scene and an examination looked to be underway, with officers taking photographs of the scene.