Western Australia Police are seeking information on missing New Zealand man Howard John Mahu who was last heard from at the start of this month.

The 33-year-old was last heard from on Monday, December 3, and concerns are held for his welfare, WA Police report.

"Concerns are held for his welfare as he has not contacted any family or friends and this is out of character for him," WA Police said in a statement.

"Howard is described as 182cms tall, with a medium build, brown skin and tattoos on his left arm, short black hair and brown eyes.

"He could be driving a silver 2002 model Nissan Pulsar hatchback, registration number 1BGZ696."

Mahu is a former New Zealand serviceman who was deployed in Afghanistan for six months, said another serviceman who asked not to be named.

The serviceman said Mahu preferred to be called Ray or Ramone and both served in the 1st Battalion, Royal New Zealand Infantry Regiment.

Anyone who sees Mahu or his vehicle is asked to contact WA police immediately.