Auckland Transport is restricting central Auckland traffic to relocate underground services, such as power and gas, into a single trench.

The utility relocation is set to run from today until April and the single trench will provide a safeguard and provide ease for future maintenance and upgrades.

Construction work kicks off tomorrow on Quay St and is the first step to the wider strengthening and enhancement programme of the area.

AT announced there will be a number of changes to traffic lanes on Quay St from today until Sunday, January 6 during this section of construction.

Quay St will be reduced to one westbound lane and will be closed to through traffic from Commerce St to Lower Hobson St.

Holiday road closures and detours near Quay Street. Photo / Auckland Transport

Elsewhere, traffic will not be able to drive along Lower Albert St.

There will also be changes to Northern Express and Birkenhead bus stops, AT said to get more information on these changes to visit here.

Those travelling along Lower Hobson St will not be allowed entry onto Quay St and all traffic wishing to use it will be diverted.

Westbound traffic will turn left onto Britomart Place to connect to Fanshawe St via Customs St East.

Meanwhile, eastbound traffic from Sturdee and Fanshawe Sts will be made to use Customs St to connect to Quay St via Britomart Place.