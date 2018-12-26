Emergency services have rushed to the scene of several grass fires along State Highway 8 in Canterbury between Twizel and Tekapo.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) spokesman said several fires had taken off in the Mackenzie District near Pukaki.

"We have multiple crews there from Tekapo, Twizel and Omarama."

At least one helicopter was assisting, he said.

The road has been closed and motorists have been asked to avoid the area if possible.

The NZ Transport Agency (NZTA) advises that State Highway 8 in the South Island is closed.

There are no detours in the immediate area and motorists are advised to avoid the area or delay their travel. At this stage, it's not known how long the road will be closed.

