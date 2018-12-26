The diver who died near Seatoun, Wellington, on Christmas Eve has been named as Gary Hibbs.

Emergency services rushed to Seatoun, on the eastern side of the Miramar Peninsula, around 4pm.

Hibbs, 58, of Upper Hutt, was pulled from the water unconscious, according to police.

Attempts to resuscitate him were unsuccessful.

"Police extend their sympathies to family and friends of Mr Hibbs at this difficult time," a police spokesperson said.

"The death has been referred to the Coroner, who will rule on the cause of death."