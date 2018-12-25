The buck has been passed, and the North Island will finally see some sunshine today as the South Island get a taste of the wet weather that has been hanging over the north the past few days.

But the wet weather system marching south over the country has lost most of its gusto, and for most it will be a fine day by afternoon, MetService meteorologist Gerrit Keyser said.

In the North Island, there was good news as an improving trend of weather was expected for Auckland, Northland and down to Taranaki.

"By afternoon it will be fine spells for most, there is some winds which could be strong in exposed places."

The southwest winds would cool things off a bit, Keyser said.

Although rain was predicted in parts of the South Island, for most parts it would be fine as the front affecting the North Island on Christmas Day had lost most of its power.

"For today there is rain for the east coast down to Canterbury plains from the ranges [Kaikoura]."

The rain and cloud coverage would be mostly burned off by the afternoon, he said.

Although it brought some truly gloomy weather, it's hard to deny the photogenic nature of this low pressure system - now passing over Auckland and then 👋 goodbye! pic.twitter.com/zlaOR60xup — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) December 25, 2018

The east coast of the North Island could see some rain as a front looked to skirt past but, again, conditions would clear by afternoon.

Moving into tomorrow and the rest of the week, most areas of New Zealand could expect more traditional summer weather.

Whangārei is looking mostly fine for the rest of the week, as is Hamilton, while Auckland has a few days of cloud and sun before rain clouds return on Saturday.

Coastal hotspots around the Bay of Plenty, including Thames, Tauranga and Whakatāne, can expect showers through the week.

Boxing Day weather

Whangarei: Fine apart from morning cloud. Fresh southwesterlies.

High 24C Low 15C

Auckland: Overcast morning but becoming fine. Southwesterlies.

High 23C Low 16C

Tauranga: Mainly fine, but chance of an afternoon shower or two. Southwesterly dying out evening.

High 28C Low 17C

Whanganui: Fine apart from morning cloud. Westerly turning southerly.

High 24C Low 12C

Napier: Cloudy periods, chance shower. Southwesterlies turning easterly.

High 24C Low 13C

Wellington: Foggy and cloudy with drizzle clearing afternoon, then long fine spells. Southerlies picking up.

High 19C Low 12C

Christchurch: Cloudy periods. Chance morning and evening showers. Southerlies.

High 16C Low 10C

Dunedin: Morning fine spells. Cloud returning afternoon bringing a few showers. Southwesterlies.

High 18C Low 10C