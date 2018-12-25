Strong thunderstorms are brewing in central North Island as the Tasman storm moves south.

It has lashed the top of the North Island today with rain sporadically bucketing down in Auckland, and parts of the region left without power.

Parts of Kaipara, Muriwai, Warkworth and Upper Waiwera had reported power outages on Christmas morning, which was expected to be restored during this afternoon.

MetService meteorologist Tui McInnes said there were quite a few lightning strikes developing across the North Island, particularly in the Manawatū but there were a few more "sparking up" around Taupō, Waitomo and the Waikato region.

"The front that brought the rain yesterday, that has moved south, but the edge that is winding into that low has now twisted across to Auckland," he said.

"If you saw a satellite maybe you would see a wonderful koru-looking-like cloud, it's spiralling out.

"That's bringing the wet weather."

MetService has warned the intense downpours could cause surface and flash flooding, particularly in low-lying areas.

The South Island on the other hand was enjoying incredible weather, with Wanaka hitting a merry 28.8C.

"That is still rising, and they are not the only one."

The numbers are all up there down south, he said.

Dunedin has a high of 24C today and Queenstown was expected to be close to 29C.

"Central Otago is certainly the place to be," McInnes said.

Boxing Day forecasts

Whangārei

Fine apart from morning cloud. Fresh southwesterlies. High 24, low 15C

Auckland

Fine apart from morning cloud. Fresh southwesterlies. High 23C, 16C

Hamilton

Fine apart from morning cloud. Southwesterlies. High 26C, 12C

Tauranga

Mainly fine, but chance of an afternoon shower or two. Southwesterly dying out evening. High 28C, 15C

Wellington

Morning cloud and a few showers, then long fine spells. Southerlies. High 19C, 12C

Christchurch

Cloudy periods. Chance morning and evening showers. Southerlies. High 17C, 10C

Dunedin

Morning cloud, then fine for a while. Cloud returning afternoon bringing a few showers. Southwesterlies. High 18C, 10C

Source MetService