Campers at the Waihi Beach Top 10 Holiday Resort have woken up to a "beautiful sunny day" after being evacuated from the popular camping spot on Christmas Eve.

About 150 campers were forced to evacuate from the Waihi holiday resort due to rising flood waters, with more than 100mm of rain recorded over parts of the Coromandel overnight on December 24.

But receptionist Megan Smith said some of the campers who were evacuated had returned to their camping spots after waking up to sunshine on Christmas Day.

"We had quite a bit of rain overnight but not as bad as the night before," she said.

"It is a beautiful sunny day here today. Some [campers] left yesterday, but some are coming back today because of the weather," she said.

The severe weather warning has been lifted for the Bay of Plenty.

However, Metservice meteorologist Tui McInnes said there could still be a risk of showers and possible thunderstorms this afternoon.

A total of 70mm of rain fell in Tauranga overnight, and 56mm of rainfall was recorded in Rotorua overnight on Christmas Eve.

McInnes said the weather was set to start to fine up heading into Boxing Day and December 27.

A Northern Fire Communications spokesman said there was no flooding related calls overnight in the Bay of Plenty.

However, a police media communications spokeswoman said police were called to some weather-related calls throughout the region overnight on Christmas Eve, including downed trees that blocked roads in Ōpōtiki and Whakatāne.

The Bay of Plenty Civil Defence warned residents on its Facebook page that there were still heavy downpours forecast for the Eastern Bay of Plenty and Rotorua and urged people to be careful on the roads.

Flooding and slips have closed some state highways this morning.

A large slip is blocking SH2 in Matata to SH33 in Paengaroa about a kilometre west of Murphy's Motor Camp.

Contractors are on site and are confident the highway will reopen in a matter of hours.

Because of flooding on SH16 in Kaukapakapa, the road is closed from Kaukapakapa to Kahikatea Flat Rd.

Further north on SH16 flooding has also closed the road 150m north of West Coast Rd.

The road was assessed by contractors this morning and is deemed unsuitable for vehicles.

NZTA advises that motorists avoid the area or delay their journey if possible.